Nasdaq 100 futures rise after Netflix posts subscriber jump: Live updates

Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed Tuesday evening after Netflix reported its subscriber count reached a new record in the fourth quarter.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.26%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.19%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched up just 24 points, or 0.06%.

Netflix shares surged 8.2% in extended trading. The streaming company added more than 13 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter, bringing its total subscriber count to an all-time high of 260.8 million. Revenue also topped analysts' estimates, and the company issued earnings guidance for the current quarter that beat Wall Street's forecasts.

Netflix's subscriber increase "indicates the ongoing strength in the scaling of the ad-tier business, particularly scaling up at the end of last year, and also the momentum the company's building and its crackdown on password sharing," Jamie Lumley, senior analyst at Third Bridge Group, said on "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Tuesday.

The streaming giant's gains build upon mega-cap tech's strong gains in 2024, which have fueled the S&P 500 to record highs and confirmed a new bull market.

To be sure, the Dow pulled back 0.25% during Tuesday's main trading session following disappointing earnings reports and guidance from several blue-chip companies. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.29% to reach an all-time closing high. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.43%.

On the economic front, traders will be looking toward U.S. manufacturing and services data for January. Fourth quarter gross domestic product will also be released later in the week.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Netflix — The streaming service jumped 8.5% after the company reported 13.1 million new subscribers, pushing its total membership count to an all-time high of 260.8 million paid subscribers. Netflix also posted a revenue beat during the fourth quarter. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share on $8.83 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecasted $2.22 earnings per share on $8.72 billion in revenue.

Texas Instruments — Shares fell 4% after the company issued weak first-quarter earnings and revenue guidance. Texas Instruments is estimating earnings per share to fall between 96 cents and $1.16, versus consensus estimates of $1.41, per LSEG. Revenue is also expected to come in lower, in a range of $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion, compared to estimates of $4.06 billion.

— Hakyung Kim

— Hakyung Kim