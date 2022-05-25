Money Report

National Reconnaissance Office Announces Satellite Imagery Contracts Worth Billions to Maxar, Planet and BlackSky

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

The National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday announced contracts worth "billions of dollars" over the next decade to a trio of satellite imagery companies: Maxar, Planet and BlackSky.

NRO touted the contracts as "a historic expansion" of its acquisition strategy, noting that the increasing availability of commercial companies' imagery "increases our resilience and enables an integrated approach" to national security.

BlackSky shares climbed as much as 47% in trading while Planet's rose 10%, from the stocks' previous closes of $1.18 a share and $5.02 a share, respectively. Trading in Maxar's stock was halted by the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the announcement was released.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

