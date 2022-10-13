Netflix Shows on Ad-Supported Plan to Get Nielsen Ratings Starting in 2023

Netflix said Thursday that shows on its ad-supported plan in the U.S. will have ratings available from Nielsen beginning sometime in 2023.

Nielsen ratings will allow advertisers to better understand the size of Netflix's audience.

Netflix's ad-supported plan will cost $6.99 and launch in November.

Nielsen ratings are coming to Netflix Inc.

Netflix announced Thursday that some of its shows will use Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings in the U.S. starting sometime in 2023, marking the first time the streaming service will have ratings available for its content.

On Nov. 3, Netflix will roll out a plans with ads that costs $6.99 a month in countries including the U.S. The move comes after Netflix reported losing subscribers in recent quarters and the streamer looks for other ways to grow its revenue.

The streaming service said Nielsen ratings will give advertisers a better understanding of how Netflix will reach their target audiences.

Nielsen is the go-to ratings agency for broadcast and cable-TV shows, allowing the advertising industry to have an idea of the size of the audiences reached by various programming. Live sports, especially events such as the NFL's Super Bowl, and news programming, are often among the top-rated moments on television.

Amazon Prime recently partnered with Nielsen to track its audience for "Thursday Night Football," which began airing on the service in September. Amazon is the first streaming service to have the exclusive rights to a package of NFL games, which will last through 2033.

On Netflix's ad-supported plan, there will be an average of four to five minutes of commercials per hour, and ads will span 15 seconds to 30 seconds when the new option launches. A limited number of TV shows and movies won't be available on that plan due to licensing restrictions, the company said.