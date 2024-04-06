Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

New ETF looks to profit from municipal bonds

By Emily Glass,CNBC

designer491 | iStock | Getty Images


A new ETF is trying to capture profits in the municipal funds space.

BondBloxx's Joanna Gallegos is behind the IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) — which launched less than a month ago. 

"When you think about municipal bond portfolios, you really want people to think beyond them and look for the relative value of after-tax income," the firm's co-founder and COO told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Gallegos sees actively managed municipal bond exchange-traded funds as an income-generating opportunity in a high rate environment. She expects healthy returns even if the Federal Reserve starts to cut interest rates this year.

According to the BondBloxx website, almost 62% of TAXX's holdings are in municipal bonds. Its five largest muni holdings by state as of Thursday were Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Alabama.

The ETF also includes exposure to corporate and securitized bonds. The firm states the fund's mixed-bond approach presents a "wider opportunity" to increase after-tax total returns. FactSet describes the fund as "tax efficient" — balancing strong after-tax income opportunities with capital preserved through both municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. 

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Here's how to make key college decisions amid FAFSA delays

news 43 mins ago

Trump is trying to sidestep gag order and delay hush money trial with ‘last-ditch' bid to remove judge, DA says

"Right now, the portfolio's tax-equivalent yield is close to 6%. It's about 5.88 as you look at it," Gallegos said. "It's just the year to be thinking about taxes." 

As of Friday, TAXX is down 0.2% since its March 14 launch date.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us