Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nike has had a rocky year — here's why a comeback will take time

By Merritt Enright,CNBC

An employee carries shoe boxes at the Footlocker retail store in the Barton Creek Square Mall on August 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images

Nike, the world's largest sportswear brand, is on a mission to regain its stride after a challenging year.

Analysts say a yearslong series of strategic errors led to the company's worst trading day ever over the summer, during which shares fell 20%, wiping $28 billion off of Nike's market cap.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Last week, the company posted its first earnings report under new CEO Elliott Hill, which analysts say could mark the beginning of a long turnaround for the brand.

"When Nike puts innovation behind their products, they can bring back growth," said Stacey Widlitz, president of SW Retail Advisors. "But it's going to be a long-term, painful process."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The company's challenges started in 2020, when the retailer began limiting ties with wholesale partners, like Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods, in an effort to boost sales from its own platforms and stores. The plan initially saw increased direct sales, but as Covid lockdowns lifted in 2021, Nike's revenue from direct channels began stalling.

Analysts say Nike's lack of product innovation and absence from wholesalers also allowed newer rivals like Hoka and On Running to gain market share.

"That was a mistake," Widlitz said. "When you pull back from that channel and withhold some of your best and newest product, someone else comes in and fills those shelves."

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Digital health companies got pummeled by Wall Street in 2024 as industry adapts to post-Covid slowdown

news 19 mins ago

Here's why business leaders are spending big on Trump's inaugural committee

In April, then-CEO John Donahoe told CNBC that the company had over rotated to digital and was working to correct it.

Nike is now dealing with an excess of inventory from sales slowdowns as consumers turn to newer styles from other brands. In its most recent earnings report, Nike said it will focus on returning to innovation, centering its marketing on sports and clearing out old inventory through promotions.

Now, all eyes are the company's new CEO, 32-year Nike veteran Hill, to turn the sportswear giant around.  

Watch the video above to learn more. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us