Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nissan CEO says short-term focus is to fix the company

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC and Sam Meredith, CNBC

Vehicles are offered for sale at a Nissan dealership on December 18, 2024 in Libertyville, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa on Wednesday said the short-term focus is to fix the struggling Japanese automaker, as it seeks to get back on a solid footing.

"I think in the short term, the focus that we have is to fix ourselves the company," Espinosa told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"We are convinced that the plan is enough and robust," he added.

Espinosa, who only assumed leadership of the Japanese automaker in April, faces an uphill battle to change the tide of Nissan's whittled down fortunes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The firm has been contending with declining sales, the transition to electric vehicles and steep global competition, particularly from Chinese rivals. These challenges have now been exacerbated by U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping 50% global tariffs on steel and aluminum, along with other so-called reciprocal levies on individual countries that are briefly reduced under a reprieve set to expire in July.

Last month, Espinosa revealed the company's plans to slash 11,000 jobs and shut down seven plants, Reuters reported, amid expectations of a 3% drop in sale volumes in the current fiscal year.

At the end of last year, the company fleetingly flirted with a possible tie-up with Japanese peer Honda in talks that could have created the world's third largest automaker by sales — but negotiations broke down in February.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

The European Central Bank is almost guaranteed to cut rates. Here's what could happen next

news 2 hours ago

Fed's Powell tells Princeton grads to guard integrity amid Trump criticism

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us