Nordstrom family tries again to take department store private, forms special committee

The Nordstrom family wants to take the company private and has formed a special committee to evaluate bids.

The 123-year-old department store unsuccessfully tried to take the company private in 2017.

Department stores face an uncertain future as the retail industry changes and brands look to drive sales outside of wholesale channels.

The Nordstrom family is once again considering taking the department store private and has formed a special committee to evaluate bids, it announced on Thursday.

CEO Erik Nordstrom and president Pete Nordstrom recently told the company's board of directors that it's interested in pursuing a take private deal for the 123-year-old department store, Nordstrom said in a news release.

As a result, the board formed a special committee of independent and disinterested directors who will evaluate proposals from the two Nordstrom brothers and any others from outside parties.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The company said that Nordstrom's board "is committed to enhancing shareholder value" and the committee will determine if any potential bids are in the best interest of the company and its owners.

The department store warned that there's no assurance a deal will happen or be approved.

In 2017, private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners came close to taking the company private but the deal ultimately fell apart.

At the time, management was hoping going private would allow it to make the investments it needed to help it adapt to a shifting retail landscape without the constant scrutiny that comes with a public company.

The announcement comes as department stores face an uncertain future and grapple with declining sales. Many of the brands that have long relied on department stores to drive their revenue are now focusing on their own stores and websites and are less interested in working with wholesalers.

Nordstrom's interest in going private was first reported by Reuters last month. Shares rose about 2% in extended trading after the news was announced and are up about 1.5% year to date, as of Thursday's close.