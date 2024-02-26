Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly rival soars 32% after promising weight-loss drug results

Shares of Denmark's Zealand Pharma shot 32% higher in morning trade, after results showed success in its liver disease treatment survodutide, which is also on trial as a drug to treat obesity.

The trial "tells us that the 6mg dose is safe, which is the top dose used in the ongoing [Phase 3] obesity trial too," one analyst said in a note.

The results come amid feverish investor interest in drugs that can be used for weight loss.

The Phase 2 trial of the survodutide drug showed 83% of adults saw positive results for a form of liver inflammation caused by excess fat cells known as "MASH," the company said in an announcement on Monday.

The drug has "demonstrated efficacy" in people with obesity and is currently undergoing five Phase-3 trials in a clinical program for people who are overweight or obese. It has received fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Analysts latched onto the drug's possible efficacity in obesity research following the latest test results, which indicated the safety of the top dosage used in that trial.

Shares of Zealand Pharma swelled by 32% by 11:15 a.m. London time, amid enthusiasm for the company's potential in the highly lucrative obesity market that propelled fellow Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable firm on its development of Ozempic and Wegovy. Several other firms, including Eli Lilly, Roche and AstraZeneca, also seek to compete in the sector.

"Top-line results demonstrated an improvement in MASH, at all doses explored in the trial. Treatment with survodutide did not show unexpected safety or tolerability issues, including at the higher dose of 6.0 mg," Michael Novod, head of bank Nordea's healthcare equity research team, said in a Monday note, hailing the latest Zealand Pharma results as an "unequivocal win for survodutide."

"Importantly, the [Phase 2] MASH trial also tells us that the 6mg dose is safe, which is the top dose used in the ongoing [Phase 3] obesity trial too," he added.

Analysts at Jefferies assessed that Zeal Pharma's "position as a key player in next wave of obesity therapeutics is underappreciated," noting the significance of the German co-inventor Boehringer Ingelheim's announcement that the drug will advance as "quickly as possible" with treatment on liver diseases and related conditions.

Pharmaceutical firm Boehringer Ingelheim is funding and running clinical development of survodutide.