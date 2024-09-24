Novo Nordisk CEO to testify at Senate hearing over high weight loss drug prices

Novo Nordisk's top executive is slated to face a Senate grilling over the high prices of the company's weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic.

Novo Nordisk's top executive is slated to face a Senate grilling on Tuesday over the high prices of the company's weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic, as demand for both injections soars in the U.S.

Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will testify at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. It comes roughly five months after Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who chairs the Senate panel, opened an investigation into the Danish drugmaker's pricing practices.

Sanders contends that Novo Nordisk charges Americans substantially higher prices for its blockbuster drugs than it does for patients in other countries. Before insurance, Ozempic costs nearly $969 per month and Wegovy costs almost $1,350 per month in the U.S.

Meanwhile, both treatments can cost as little as under $100 for a month's supply in some European countries, according to a release from the committee. Ozempic costs just $59 in Germany, while Wegovy costs $92 in the U.K.

Sanders also said last week that the CEOs of major generic pharmaceutical companies have told him that they could sell a version of Ozempic for less than $100 a month at a profit. There are currently no generic alternatives to Ozempic available in the U.S.

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Sanders and other lawmakers, health experts and insurers have warned that the insatiable demand for Novo Nordisk's drugs and similar weight loss and diabetes treatments from rival Eli Lilly could potentially bankrupt the U.S. health-care system unless prices drop.

Both drugmakers make GLP-1s, which mimic hormones produced in the gut to tamp down a person's appetite and regulate their blood sugar. Eli Lilly's weight loss injection Zepbound and diabetes drug Mounjaro similarly cost around $1,000 per month before insurance and other rebates.

In a release, the Senate Health Committee said it would cost the U.S. $411 billion per year if half of all Americans took weight loss drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. That's $5 billion more than what Americans spent on all prescription drugs in 2022.

Medicare spent $4.6 billion on Ozempic in 2022 alone, according to health policy research organization KFF.

Other insurers and employers have implemented strict requirements to control weight loss drug costs, or have dropped coverage of those treatments altogether. Many health plans cover GLP-1s for diabetes, but not for weight loss. The federal Medicare program doesn't pay for weight loss treatments unless they are approved and prescribed for another health condition.

The hearing comes as the Biden administration and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle try to rein in health-care costs in the U.S., in part by pressuring the pharmaceutical industry and drug supply chain middlemen. On average, Americans pay two to three times more than patients in other developed nations for prescription drugs, according to a fact sheet from the White House.

Notably, Ozempic will likely be subject to the next round of price negotiations between manufacturers and Medicare — a key provision of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act that aims to lower costs for seniors. Wall Street analysts say Ozempic will likely be eligible for negotiations by the time the next round of drugs is selected in 2025, for price changes that will go into effect in 2027.