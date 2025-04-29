Nucor CEO backs Trump's tariffs, says steelmaker's order backlog is the largest in its history

Nucor CEO Leon Topalian reviewed his company's latest quarter in a Tuesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Nucor CEO Leon Topalian reviewed his company's latest quarter in a Tuesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, saying its record backlog indicates strong demand for products.

"Nucor is the largest structural fabricator in the United States," Topalian said. "When you think about backlog at our Nucor Yamoto facility today and our Berkeley beam mill, it is the largest backlog in the history of our company, like ever."

Nucor stock jumped after the company posted an earnings beat Tuesday morning. Management said during the earnings call that steel product backlog is 25% higher than last year at this time. Shares closed up nearly 2%.

Topalian suggested Nucor's results are a bellwether for the rest of the industry. He emphasized that the backlog isn't preorders, as customers "book on the business that's contracted today," so the data is a testament to the strength of the sector. Topalian expressed optimism about the future, saying "for the rest of the year we see improving signs coming through the economy."

He spoke favorably about the Trump administration's trade policies, including its broadening of steel tariffs. He said the rules take into account a holistic view of the industry and help ensure "we have a strong, resilient industry for national defense

"It was long overdue for these to be refurbished, revamped and revised," Topalian said of tariff policy.

