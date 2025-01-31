Nvidia CEO: How I use AI in my own life to be more productive—it's ‘really fantastic' at one specific task

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may be a major player in the artificial intelligence arms race — but his day-to-day chatbot interactions aren't always complex.

Huang, whose company makes many of the high-powered computer chips that power AI large language models, uses a variety of different chatbots like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT to help him write first drafts, he said at a Wired event last month.

"I give it a basic outline, give it some PDFs of my previous talks, and I get it to write my first draft," he said. "It's really fantastic."

He isn't the only tech leader to use AI chatbots for simple daily tasks. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman uses them most commonly to summarize documents for him, he recently said on Wharton organizational psychologist Adam Grant's "ReThinking" podcast. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, perhaps predictably, uses his Outlook's AI features to organize and prioritize his inbox, he said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

DON'T MISS: How to use AI to be more productive and successful at work

All three CEOs have a vested interest in promoting AI and proliferating its use. But skilled prompt engineers can indeed save time when using AI as a writing aid. Generating ideas, consolidating information and automating basic tasks, all of which involve writing, are the three most common applications of chatbots across all job levels, according to a Gallup study published last year.

At AI's current stage, most experts recommend using it more as a research and brainstorming tool, rather than relying on it for final drafts. Chatbot responses have inconsistent accuracy and occasionally contain factual errors, known as "hallucinations."

The technology is evolving quickly, Huang said at the CES trade show in Las Vegas earlier this month. Nvidia itself may be proof: The company lost nearly $600 billion in market cap on Monday, setting a U.S. single-day record, after Chinese AI lab DeepSeek said it built a competitive large language model without top-of-the-line computer chips.

The chipmaker has recovered slightly since Monday. It currently has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, as of Friday morning, making it the world's third-largest publicly traded company behind Apple and Microsoft.

Huang's prediction at CES: Humans should get ready to work alongside AI "agents," which would be trained to collect data from multiple AI models at a time — theoretically, chatbots capable of answering questions in a more complex manner.

An AI research agent, for instance, could create a podcast from scratch that incorporates lectures, journals and financial earnings on an industry of choice, according to an Nvidia presentation at CES.

Such agents could enter the workforce as early as this year, Altman wrote in a blog post earlier this month. It's unclear exactly what responsibilities they'd be able to reliably cover, how much they'd cost to use and which industries — beyond software engineering — could integrate the technology quickly.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.