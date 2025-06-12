Money Report

Nvidia CEO says this is the decade of robotics and autonomous vehicles

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang attends a round table discussion at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025.
Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters
  • "This is going to be the decade of AV [autonomous vehicles], robotics, autonomous machines," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC Thursday.
  • Self-driving cars are being spotted more frequently in the U.S. and China — although Europe is yet to see significant adoption.
  • Nvidia sells both hardware and software solutions for self-driving vehicles.

Autonomous vehicles and robotics are going to take off in a big way in the years ahead, according to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

"This is going to be the decade of AV [autonomous vehicles], robotics, autonomous machines," Huang told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal Thursday at the Viva Tech conference in Paris.

Nvidia plays a significant role in the rollout of driverless vehicles as the U.S. chipmaking giant sells both hardware and software solutions for AVs.

Self-driving cars are being spotted more frequently in the U.S., where Google-owned Waymo is operating robotaxi services in parts of San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, a number of Chinese companies including Baidu and Pony.ai are also running their own respective robotaxi fleets.

Europe, on the other hand, is yet to see significant AV adoption — primarily because the regulations are not yet clear enough for self-driving technology companies to get their services off the ground.

However, the technology is beginning to gain more traction. In the U.K., legislation called the Autonomous Vehicles Act has been passed into law, paving the way for self-driving vehicles to arrive on roads by 2026.

Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with British self-driving car technology firm Wayve to launch trials of fully autonomous rides in the U.K., starting in spring 2026.

