Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia stock rises to new record, exceeding June high as AI trade is rekindled

By Todd Haselton,CNBC

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during an event in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024.
Annabelle Chih | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares of Nvidia rose more than 3% Thursday, briefly tapping a new intraday high of $140.89.
  • The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set on June 20.
  • Nvidia's intraday record comes after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chip producer, beat third-quarter earnings estimates and posted a 54% increase in profit.

Shares of Nvidia rose to a new record on Thursday as investors piled back in to the artificial intelligence trade that had stalled a bit since the summer. The stock rose more than 3% at one point to briefly tap a new intraday high of $140.89.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The new high bested a previous record of $140.76, which was set on June 20. Shares were trading at about $139.59 as of 10.26 a.m. ET.

Nvidia's intraday record comes after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest chip producer, beat third-quarter earnings estimates and posted a 54% increase in profit. The company produces chips for companies like Apple, Nvidia, AMD and ARM.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Nvidia stock hit a closing high of $138.07 earlier in the week, topping its prior record of $135.58 set on June 18. Shares are up 180% year-to-date and have increased more than nine-fold since the beginning of 2023.

Companies including MicrosoftMetaGoogle and Amazon are purchasing Nvidia GPUs in massive quantities to build increasingly large clusters of computers for their advanced AI work. Those companies are all slated to report quarterly results by the end of October.

Nvidia recently said demand for its next-generation AI GPU called Blackwell is "insane" and it expects billions of dollars in revenue from the new product in the fourth quarter.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Why 401(k) plans are the ‘final frontier' for exchange-traded funds

news 21 mins ago

Nearly 2 in 5 cardholders have maxed out a credit card or come close, report finds

CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us