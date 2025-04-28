Money Report

NXP Semi shares sink on tariff concerns, CEO Kurt Sievers to step down

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Kurt Sievers, chief executive officer of NXP Semiconductors NV, during the Federation of German Industries (BDI) conference in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

NXP Semiconductor Inc. fell about 6% on Monday after the chip company announced that CEO Kurt Sievers will step down as part of its latest earnings.

Sievers will retire at the end of the year, with Rafael Sotomayor stepping in as president on April 28, 2025.

The company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines but cited a "challenging set of market conditions" looking forward.

"We are operating in a very uncertain environment influenced by tariffs with volatile direct and indirect effects," Sievers said in an earnings release.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

