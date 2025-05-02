Oil major Shell launches $3.5 billion share buyback after first-quarter profit beat

Shell posted adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $5.09 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

The London-listed company also announced another $3.5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months.

A weak outlook for oil markets, falling crude prices and U.S. President Donald Trump's fast-changing trade policy have rattled investor sentiment in recent months.

British oil giant Shell on Friday reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit and kept the pace of its share buyback program, even as earnings fell by more than a quarter compared to the same period last year.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $5.09 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus. A separate, company-provided analyst forecast had expected Shell's first-quarter profit to come in at $4.96 billion.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $7.73 billion over the same period last year — around 28% higher than first-quarter 2025 — and $3.66 billion for the final three months of 2024.

Shares of Shell rose nearly 3% shortly after the opening bell.

Big Oil's shareholder returns have been a hot-button issue for investors, particularly as industry profits continue to fall from record highs in 2022.

For its part, Shell on Friday announced another $3.5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months. It marks the 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in buybacks, the company said.

By contrast, British rival BP on Tuesday lowered its share buyback as first-quarter profit fell short of analyst expectations.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan described the earnings as "another solid set of results."

"Our strong performance and resilient balance sheet give us the confidence to commence another $3.5 billion of buybacks for the next three months, consistent with the strategic direction we set out at our Capital Markets Day in March," Sawan said in a statement.

Shell reaffirmed its reduced annual investment budget of $20 billion to $22 billion for 2025.

In March, Shell had announced plans to increase shareholder returns and cut spending, doubling down on its liquified natural gas (LNG) push.