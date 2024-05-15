Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Oil prices slip as International Energy Agency cuts demand growth forecast

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Suriyapong Thongsawang | Moment | Getty Images
  • World oil demand is forecast to grow by 1.1 million barrels per day this year, down 140,000 bpd from last month's projection.
  • Global crude inventories surged in March by 34.6 million barrels as trade disruptions pushed oil on water to a post pandemic high, according to the IEA.

Crude oil futures edged lower Wednesday as the International Energy sees global demand growing less than originally forecast this year.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

World oil demand is forecast to grow by 1.1 million barrels per day this year, down 140,000 bpd from last month's projection as demand in developed economies softened in the first quarter, according to an IEA report.

U.S. oil and Brent are down 5.4% and 6.86%, respectively, for the month.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Here are today's energy prices:

  • West Texas Intermediate June contract: $77.66 a barrel, down 36 cents, or 0.46%. Year to date, U.S. crude oil has gained 8%.
  • Brent July contract: $81.96 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.52%. Year to date, the global benchmark has gained 6%.
  • RBOB Gasoline June contract: $2.47 a gallon, up 0.31%. Year to date, gasoline futures have gained 17%
  • Natural Gas June contract: $2.36 per thousand cubic feet, up 0.47%. Year to date, gas has gained 6%.

Global crude inventories surged in March by 34.6 million barrels as trade disruptions pushed oil on water to a post pandemic high, according to the IEA. Oil deliveries have been rerouted this year due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants on shipping through the Red Sea.

Money Report

23 mins ago

Here's the inflation breakdown for April 2024 — in one chart

news 31 mins ago

‘We have to do what we have to do': Israel's Netanyahu stands firm on Rafah offensive despite U.S. tensions

Inventories continued to build in April as oil on water was discharged to land, leading to an increase in onshore stockpiles, according to the IEA.

OPEC+ will likely take a close look at global inventories to gauge the balance between supply and demand at its June meeting, according to the IEA. Some OPEC+ members have implemented voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million bpd to support crude prices.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us