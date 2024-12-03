Money Report

Okta shares pop 18% on earnings beat, strong guidance

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta, speaks during the BoxWorks 2019 Conference in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 3, 2019.
Michael Short | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Okta shares popped on in extended trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter results and that beat Wall Street's estimates.
  • Revenue increased 14% from $569 million a year ago.
  • Okta said it expects revenue in the current quarter of between $667 million and $669 million, topping estimates.

Shares of Okta popped more than 18% in extended trading on Tuesday after the identity management company released third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and offered rosy guidance.

Here's how the company did:

  • Earnings per share: 67 cents adjusted vs. 58 cents expected by LSEG.
  • Revenue: $665 million vs. $650 million expected by LSEG.
Okta helps companies manage employees' access to applications or devices with features like single sign-on and multifactor authentication. The company swung to profitability, reporting net income of $16 million, or 9 cents per share, during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $81 million, or 49 cents per share, in the same period last year.

Revenue increased 14% from $569 million a year ago, according to a release. The company reported $651 million in subscription revenue for the quarter, beating the $635 million average analyst estimate, according to Street Account.

"Our solid Q3 results were underpinned by continued strong profitability and cash flow," Okta CEO Todd McKinnon said in a statement. "The focused investments we've made in our partner ecosystem, the public sector vertical, and large customers are materializing in our business with each of these areas contributing meaningfully to top-line growth."

For the fourth quarter, Okta said it expects to report revenue between $667 million and $669 million, topping the $651 million average estimate, according to LSEG. The company expects to report earnings of 73 cents to 74 cents per share for the period, which also exceeded estimates.

Prior to the close, Okta shares were down 10% for the year, while the Nasdaq is up 30% over that stretch.

Okta will host its quarterly call with investors at 5 p.m. ET. 

