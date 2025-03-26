Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

OpenAI expects revenue will triple to $12.7 billion this year, source says

By Hayden Field, CNBC

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at a panel discussion on potentials, perspectives and challenges in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Technical University (TU) in Berlin on February 7, 2025. 
John Macdougall | Afp | Getty Images
  • OpenAI foresees revenue tripling this year to $12.7 billion, CNBC has confirmed.
  • The company is facing increased pressure to live up to its sky-high valuation.
  • As of last month, SoftBank was set to invest $40 billion in OpenAI at a valuation of $260 billion.

OpenAI expects revenue will triple to $12.7 billion in 2025, CNBC has confirmed.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Bloomberg was first to report on the revenue figure, which was confirmed to CNBC by a source familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the number is private.

Microsoft, OpenAI's principal investor and key strategic partner, recorded $13 billion in annual recurring revenue in the fourth quarter, up 175% from a year earlier.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The news comes two days after OpenAI announced a slew of responsibility changes for C-suite executives. CEO Sam Altman will shift his focus away from day-to-day operations and focus more on research and product, the company said, while operating chief Brad Lightcap's role will expand to oversee the company's "business and day-to-day operations."

OpenAI faces intense competition in a generative AI "arms race" of sorts, from other high-valued startups like Anthropic and Perplexity and tech giants like Google and Microsoft, which has been the company's top backer and key strategic partner.

News of the revenue projections also follows OpenAI's Tuesday announcement that it would introduce native image generation within ChatGPT. The feature has begun rolling out to ChatGPT PLUS, Pro and Team users, as well as users of ChatGPT's free tier, when they use OpenAI's 4o model. The company said ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu users will receive access "soon."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

There's a reason friends fight on vacation: ‘Friendships rely on a balance of closeness and personal space,' one therapist says

news 29 mins ago

Tesla shares drop on plunging European sales, concerns about Trump's tariffs

OpenAI said the "high-quality" image-generation tool can produce diagrams, infographics and logos — which are examples it gave of image-generation "where accuracy is important" — as well as things like business cards and stock photos. It can also use an image as a starting point for art, such as a custom painting of a pet, OpenAI said in a Tuesday blog post, or editing a professional headshot.

On X, images of anime-style renderings of users' uploaded photos have been going viral, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman changing his profile photo to one.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us