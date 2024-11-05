Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

OpenAI hires Meta's former Orion head to lead its robotics efforts

By Hayden Field,CNBC

OpenAI hires Meta’s former Orion head to lead its robotics efforts
Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The former head of Meta's augmented reality glasses initiative has joined OpenAI to lead the startup's robotics and consumer hardware efforts.
  • Caitlin "CK" Kalinowski announced her new role Monday in a post on LinkedIn, writing, "I will initially focus on OpenAI's robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world."
  • The announcement came the same day as that of OpenAI's investment into Physical Intelligence, a robot startup based in San Francisco.

The former head of Meta's Orion augmented reality glasses initiative has joined OpenAI to lead the startup's robotics and consumer hardware efforts.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Caitlin "CK" Kalinowski announced her new role Monday in a post on LinkedIn and X, writing, "In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI's robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity."

OpenAI has gained popularity for its viral chatbot, ChatGPT, but the hiring underscores its apparent efforts to move into building and selling hardware. Former Apple exec Jony Ive, who helped design some of Apple's most iconic products from the iMac to the iPhone, has also partnered with OpenAI to create an AI device.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The announcement came the same day as that of OpenAI's investment into Physical Intelligence, a robot startup based in San Francisco, which raised $400 million at a $2.4 billion post-money valuation. Other investors included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Thrive Capital, Lux Capital and Bond Capital.

The startup focuses on "bringing general-purpose AI into the physical world," per its website, and it aims to do this by developing large-scale artificial intelligence models and algorithms to power robots. 

Before the new role at OpenAI, Kalinowski was a hardware executive at Meta for nearly two and a half years leading the company's creation of Orion, previously codenamed Project Nazare, which it billed as "the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made." Meta unveiled its prototype glasses in September.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

Activist Irenic backs Starboard's push to end News Corp's dual-class structure

news 56 mins ago

Average age of first-time homebuyers is 38, an all-time high. Here's what that says about the real estate market

Before leading the Orion project, Kalinowski worked for more than nine years on virtual reality headsets at Meta-owned Oculus, and before that, nearly six years at Apple helping to design MacBooks, including Pro and Air models.

Kalinowski's first day on the job at OpenAI is Tuesday, Nov. 5, per a LinkedIn post.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us