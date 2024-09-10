Oracle is designing a data center that would be powered by three small nuclear reactors

Oracle is designing a data center that would require more than a gigawatt of power, chairman and co-founder Larry Ellison said.

The data center would be powered by three small modular nuclear reactors, Ellison told investors this week.

Small modular reactors are next-generation designs that promise to speed the deployment of reliable, carbon-free power — but they face challenges reaching the commercial stage.

Oracle chairman and co-founder Larry Ellison had a "bizarre" announcement to make this week.

The electricity demand from artificial intelligence is becoming so "crazy" that Oracle is looking to secure power from next-generation nuclear technology, Ellison told investors on the company's earnings call Monday.

"Let me say something that's going to sound really bizarre," Ellison told analysts. "Well, you'd probably say, well, he says bizarre things all the time, so why is he announcing this one. It must be really bizarre."

"The location and the power place we've located, they've already got building permits for three nuclear reactors," Ellison said. "These are the small modular nuclear reactors to power the data center. This is how crazy it's getting. This is what's going on."

Ellison did not disclose the location of the data center or the future reactors. CNBC reached out to Oracle for comment.

Small modular nuclear reactors are new designs that promise to speed the deployment of reliable, carbon-free energy as power demand rises from data centers, manufacturing and the broader electrification of the economy.

Generally, these reactors are 300 megawatts or less, about a third the size of the typical reactor in the current U.S. fleet. They would be prefabricated in several pieces and then assembled on the site, reducing the capital costs that stymie larger plants.

Right now, small modular reactors are a technology of the future, with executives in the nuclear industry generally agreeing that they won't be commercialized in the U.S. until the 2030s.

There are currently three operational small modular reactors in the world, according to the Nuclear Energy Agency. Two are in China and Russia, the central geopolitical adversaries of the U.S. A test reactor is also operational in Japan.