Oracle shares pop 15% to record high on earnings beat, cloud optimism

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co-founder, chief technology officer and chairman, at right, and U.S. President Donald Trump share a laugh as Ellison uses a stool to stand on as he speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 21, 2025. Trump announced an investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and took questions on a range of topics including his presidential pardons of Jan. 6 defendants, the war in Ukraine, cryptocurrencies and other topics.
Andrew Harnik | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Some analysts raised their price targets on Oracle after the company beat consensus and called for an upward revision to its long-term guidance.
  • The stock popped 14% and headed for its best day since 2021.

Oracle shares soared 15% on Thursday and headed for a record close and their best day since 2021, after the database software vendor issued robust earnings and a strong forecast, fueled by growth in cloud.

Revenue climbed 11% year over year during the fiscal fourth quarter to $15.9 billion, topping the $15.59 billion average estimate, according to LSEG. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.64.

"All told, ORCL has entered an entirely new wave of enterprise popularity that it has not seen since the Internet era in the late 90s," Piper Sandler analysts wrote in a note to clients. The firm was one of several to lift its price target on the stock, raising its prediction to $190 from $130.

Oracle has been making headway in the cloud infrastructure market to challenge Amazon, Google and Microsoft. It's still small by comparison, with $3 billion in cloud revenue during the May quarter, compared with over $12 billion for Google, which counts productivity software subscriptions and cloud infrastructure sales when reporting cloud metrics. But Oracle's business is growing faster.

Future expansion can also come from sales of Oracle's database on clouds other than its own.

"The growth rate in multi-cloud is astonishing," Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison said on Wednesday's conference call with analysts. "In other words, our database is now moving very rapidly to the cloud, I think because – a few reasons, because the database has now all these AI capabilities, but also, quite frankly, now people can get it in whatever cloud they want."

Remaining performance obligations, a measurement of money that's expected to be recognized as revenue in the future, sat at $138 billion, up 41% from a year earlier. Oracle CEO Safra Catz said RPO will likely more than double in the 2026 fiscal year, which ends in May 2026. Revenue for the new fiscal year should come in above $67 billion, she said. That's higher than LSEG's $65.18 billion consensus.

Gains from OpenAI's Stargate artificial intelligence data center project, targeting $500 billion in investments over four years, are not yet included in forecasts.

"If Stargate turns out to be, everything is advertised, then we've understated our RPO growth," Ellison said.

For fiscal 2029, revenue should be above the $104 billion target the company set in September, Catz said.

Still, the company faces the challenge of meeting client demand in cloud.

"Demand continues to dramatically outstrip supply," Catz said, though she added that the company isn't having trouble sourcing Nvidia graphics processing units.

Analysts at RBC, who recommend holding the stock, raised their price target to $195 to $145. But they noted that, "with the backdrop of continued capacity constraints, we struggle to see a path to meaningful acceleration in the near term."

