Painting the town pink and green: ‘Wicked' takes over retail ahead of theatrical debut

"Barbie" painted the town pink in 2023, and now "Wicked" is upping the ante by adding a splash of green.

Universal's theatrical retelling of the famed Broadway musical is creating buzz ahead of its Nov. 22 release with hundreds of merchandise offerings from dozens of retail partners. The green-and-pink barrage is part of Universal's marketing strategy for the film and could bring a welcome boost to the retail industry just in time for the crucial holiday period.

These "Wicked" collaborations cross the spectrum from apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty and costumes all the way to home decor, toys and even one-of-a-kind cars.

The collections range in price points as well, offering consumers affordable and luxury options to show off their love of all things "Wicked."

Target and Walmart have a slew of products on shelves, with whole sections of the store dedicated to themed shirts, sweaters and footwear, as well as dolls, plush figures, books and nail polish.

Lego and Mattel have brick sets and Barbies tied to the film; Starbucks has a collection of new tumblers and mugs, plus limited-time drinks inspired by main characters Glinda and Elphaba; and Betty Crocker has "mix to reveal" cake mixes that turn pink or green when wet ingredients are added.

Toyota's Lexus is even releasing two one-of-a-kind versions of its 2024 Lexus TX that have "Wicked"-themed wraps.

The Broadway show on which the film is based is one of the most popular and highest-grossing musicals of all time and already has an established and rabid fanbase.

Just at the Gershwin Theater in New York City, more than 14.5 million people have bought tickets to see the show since it launched in 2003, generating more than $1.67 billion in ticket sales, according to Broadway World. Those figures don't include traveling national shows or international residencies.

These fans are hungry for merchandise that celebrates and enhances their fandom and they are willing to pay for it, according to Mintel's 2024 "U.S. Superfans and Enthusiasts Consumer Report."

The report found that nearly half of "superfans," the most enthusiastic and devoted fans, have spent money on official fandom events or merchandise in the past year. The report, which surveyed 2,000 adults in the U.S., also determined that fandom collaborations and partnered releases are most successful among niche super-fandoms.

And that's a good thing for the retail space, which saw the consumer confidence index fall 7 points in September, the largest drop in more than three years, only to soar up 11% in October, the biggest single-month acceleration since March 2021.

Retailers that have partnered with Universal are expected to see a boost from sales of "Wicked" merchandise, which could help them stand out from other companies during the next few months.

What could also drive demand is the fact that these merchandise collaborations are limited-time only. Once the stock is gone, it's not likely to be replenished. So, even the most price-conscious consumers may be willing to spend in order to get these products before they vanish from shelves.

Movie theaters, too, are offering up themed popcorn buckets, drink specials and other merchandise for moviegoers who head out to cinemas to see the film. These retail opportunities could help boost the "Wicked" box office.

At present, box-office analysts have a wide-ranging read on what "Wicked" could do during its domestic opening weekend. On the conservative end is an $85 million haul, predicted by leading entertainment and technology research firm NRG. Meanwhile, others speculate that the first film in a planned duology could top $100 million and capture as much as $150 million during its first three days in theaters.

The divergence of expectations comes as Hollywood has struggled to market and make a profit on movie musicals in recent years. Adaptations such as "In the Heights," "Dear Evan Hanson" and "Mean Girls," all based on Broadway shows, failed to drum up significant box-office revenue during their runs.

However, other fan-favorite intellectual property-driven titles — including "Dune: Part Two," "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2" — have overperformed estimates. With "Wicked" already being a household name but existing in the musical space, box-office analysts are finding it tricky to predict where it will land.