Palantir Plunges 20% on Weak Revenue Guidance, Earnings Miss

Shares of Palantir plunged more than 20% on Monday after the company issued a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook and missed on the bottom line in its first-quarter results.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share (EPS): 2 cents adjusted vs 4 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

2 cents adjusted vs 4 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $446 million vs $443 million expected, per Refinitiv

Palantir said it expects $470 million in revenue in the current quarter, which is below analyst expectations of $483.7 million, per FactSet. The software company, known for its work with the government, said there is a "wide range of potential upside" to its guidance "including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events."

The company's shares were down around 21% to $7.50 in morning trading.

It reported a net loss of $101.38 million for the first quarter, an improvement from the $156.19 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For full year 2022, it continues to expect an adjusted operating margin of 27%. It also anticipates annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

Revenue for the quarter increased 31% year over year to $446 million. Commercial revenue for the period was up 54% compared with the same quarter a year ago, while government revenue gained 16%. The company's customer count grew 86% year over year.

