Palo Alto Networks CEO explains why he's partnering with companies like Nvidia

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora told CNBC's Jim Cramer it's important to partner with AI companies to protect customers from hackers using the new tech.

Arora mentioned his company is working with several AI outfits including Nvidia, Google, AWS and Open AI.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora told CNBC's Jim Cramer why the cybersecurity company is partnering with companies involved with artificial intelligence like Nvidia, saying hackers are using the new technology to carry out attacks.

"We have to protect our customers from anything that bad actors use these AI platforms for," he said. "And that's going to be a big deal."

Bad actors are already using AI to attack people faster, Arora said, adding that it's important that AI is embedded in Palo Alto's products. He said AI is going to be "transformative," adding that along with Nvidia, his company is working with outfits including Google, Amazon Web Services and Open AI.

Arora also mentioned that Palo Alto is now working with Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, which suffered a cyberattack about a month ago. Change Healthcare manages many administrative tasks across the U.S. health-care system. The breach caused serious disruptions, with doctors unable fill prescriptions electronically and providers unable to receive reimbursement form insurers.

"I want to make Change Healthcare look like the example of what great looks like, because, we think we all deserve that, especially as it relates to our health care industry — there is no risk that can be taken in that regard," Arora said. "I think the health care industry is on alert, making sure that everything gets up to snuff as quickly as possible."

