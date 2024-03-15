‘Parents need to talk about this': The best way to teach your kids about AI, according to an education expert

Although the majority of American kids are familiar with the concept of artificial intelligence, many would like help learning how to use AI-powered tools, per a new survey.

A little over 70% of kids between the ages of 9 and 17 who use AI would like for adults, such as a teacher or parent, to help them learn how to use different tools correctly and confidently, according to the National 4-H Council's recent survey, "Youth AI Use & Understanding."

And nearly 30% of students in that age range say they've used ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to help with homework, according to the survey.

Since children are already using these tools, it's important for parents to get involved in helping them do so responsibly, says Suzanne Barchers, a former educator and former editor-in-chief at LeapFrog educational entertainment company. Barchers has also written multiple children's books and college textbooks.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"It's impractical to think that the kids are not going to try it," she tells CNBC Make It. "Parents need to talk about this."

Use AI tools like ChatGPT together

One of the best ways for parents to teach their children about using AI safely and responsibly is to use the tools with them, Barchers says.

You can sit down with your child and use ChatGPT to generate an essay on a topic they're interested in, for example. After the essay is generated, discuss with them what the AI tool gets right and what it gets wrong.

Around 50% of students believe the information they receive from generative AI tools is trustworthy, per the National 4-H Council's survey. By using apps like ChatGPT with their children, parents can help them learn how to fact-check AI-generated content, Barchers says.

"It's not real intelligence. It's artificial intelligence," she says. "We forget about that because it seems so magical. It's important to remember this tool is helpful, but I need to fact-check it by going to a trusted source."

That can also be a time for you to talk to your child about how tools are being developed to detect AI-generated content and emphasize the importance of developing critical writing and thinking skills on their own, Barchers says.

"It may seem like they're a long ways away from being in college with no generative AI available, but it comes pretty fast," she says. "We have to help them build those skills and know how to use AI selectively."

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and not to say, and the best way to talk about pay. CNBC Make It readers can save 25% with discount code 25OFF.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.