PBS sues Trump over executive order to cut funding

The lawsuit from PBS and one of its member stations in Minnesota came three days after NPR filed a similar suit against Trump and his administration.

PBS on Friday sued President Donald Trump to block his effort to cut off federal funding for the public broadcaster.

The U.S. Constitution and the half-century-old law governing public television "forbid" Trump from attempting to defund PBS or "serving as the arbiter" of its programming, PBS wrote in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"After careful deliberation, PBS reached the conclusion that it was necessary to take legal action to safeguard public television's editorial independence, and to protect the autonomy of PBS member stations," a PBS spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

The nonprofit public media outlets both want the courts to invalidate Trump's May 1 executive order commanding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and all executive agencies to "cease Federal funding for NPR and PBS."

Trump's order declared that the government funding the news media is "not only outdated and unnecessary but corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence." It also accused both PBS and NPR of failing to present "a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens."

