Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pentagon watchdog launches probe of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over use of Signal app

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on, as President Donald Trump (not pictured) delivers remarks, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • The Pentagon's Office of Inspector General is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for his use of the messaging app Signal.
  • Hegseth revealed pending military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to members of a Signal group chat started by national security advisor Mike Waltz, which included Vice President JD Vance.
  • The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently added to that chat.

The Pentagon's internal watchdog said Thursday that it had opened an investigation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for using the Signal messaging app to discuss pending military strikes in Yemen in March.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General in a memo to Hegseth said it was launching a "subject evaluation" into recent reports about his use of the "unclassified commercially available messaging application" while discussing military actions.

The probe was launched at the request of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and ranking Democrat Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, according to the memo.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Hegseth's discussion of airstrikes on Houthi rebels over Signal was revealed in a bombshell report by The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to the group chat by national security advisor Mike Waltz.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

Shoppers will pay more for bananas, coffee and toilet paper because of tariffs, trade group says

news 12 mins ago

Fintech stocks like Affirm, PayPal plunge on concern Trump tariffs will hurt consumer spending

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us