Woman shot at CIA headquarters after crashing into gate

A woman was shot and wounded at CIA headquarters after crashing into a gate there early Thursday morning.

The woman has been preliminarily identified as 27-year-old Monia Spadaro, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told NBC News.

The shooting on CIA property occurred hours after two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.

Kyle Mazza | Anadolu | Getty Images

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A woman was shot and wounded at CIA headquarters after crashing into a gate there early Thursday morning, NBC News reported.

The woman has been preliminarily identified as 27-year-old Monia Spadaro, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told NBC.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The officials are investigating whether Spadaro was intoxicated during the incident on CIA property in Langley, Virginia. She is being treated for the gunshot wounds, the officials said, NBC reported.

Spadaro was found guilty in 2021 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, filings in Arlington General District Court show. Her sentence of 180 days in jail was suspended, according to the court filings.

The CIA earlier said, "There was a security incident that law enforcement responded to outside CIA Headquarters."

"The main gate is currently closed, employees should seek alternative routes. Additional details will be made available as appropriate," a CIA spokesperson told CNBC.

The spokesperson declined CNBC's requests for additional information.

The shooting incident took place hours after officials said two Israeli Embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were shot and killed outside D.C.'s Capital Jewish Museum.

There is no evidence that the two incidents are linked.

Fairfax County Police told NBC that they responded around 4 a.m. ET to the 900 block of Dolley Madison Boulevard to help the CIA with traffic control following the latest shooting.

There are currently no road closures, the police department said.

The CIA headquarters building, known since 1999 as the George Bush Center for Intelligence, has seen violence before.

In January 1993, Mir Aimal Kansi killed two CIA employees and wounded three others in front of the building. And in March, a man engaged in an hourslong standoff with law enforcement outside the headquarters before surrendering.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.