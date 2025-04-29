Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pfizer CEO says tariff uncertainty is deterring further U.S. investment in manufacturing, R&D

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival in New York City, U.S., May 22, 2024. 
Andrew Kelly | Reuters
  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said uncertainty around President Donald Trump's planned pharmaceutical tariffs is deterring the company from further investing in U.S. manufacturing and research and development. 
  • It comes as drugmakers brace for Trump's levies on pharmaceuticals imported into the U.S. – his administration's bid to boost manufacturing in the country. 
  • Pfizer said it expects $150 million in costs from Trump's existing tariffs this year. 

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said uncertainty around President Donald Trump's planned pharmaceutical tariffs is deterring the company from further investing in U.S. manufacturing and research and development. 

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bourla's remarks on the company's first-quarter earnings call came in response to a question about what Pfizer wants to see from tariff negotiations that would push the company to increase investments in the U.S. It comes as drugmakers brace for Trump's levies on pharmaceuticals imported into the country – his administration's bid to boost domestic manufacturing.

"If I know that there will not be tariffs ... then there are tremendous investments that can happen in this country, both in R&D and manufacturing," Bourla said on the call, adding that the company is also hoping for "certainty."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"In periods of uncertainty, everybody is controlling their cost as we are doing, and then is very frugal with their investment, as we are doing, so that we are prepared for remit. So that's what I want to see," Bourla said.

Bourla noted the tax environment, which had previously pushed manufacturing abroad, has "significantly changed now" with the establishment of a global minimum tax of around 15%. He said that shift hasn't necessarily made the U.S. more attractive, saying "it's not as good" to invest here without additional incentives or clarity around tariffs.

"Now [Trump] I'm sure — and I know because I talked to him — that he would like to see even a reduction in the current tax regime particularly for locally produced goods," Bourla said, adding a further decrease would be would be a strong incentive for manufacturing in the U.S.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

SpaceX loses bid to control beach access near launch facility in Texas

news 25 mins ago

Shift4 shares surge 11% on earnings beat as fintech stocks climb on results and upgrades

Unlike other companies grappling with evolving trade policy, Pfizer did not revise its full-year outlook on Tuesday. However, the company noted in its earnings release that the guidance "does not currently include any potential impact related to future tariffs and trade policy changes, which we are unable to predict at this time."

But on the earnings call on Tuesday, Pfizer executives said the guidance does reflect $150 million in costs from Trump's existing tariffs.

"Included in our guidance that we didn't really speak about is there are some tariffs in place today," Pfizer CFO Dave Denton said on the call.

"We are contemplating that within our guidance range and we continue to again trend to the top end of our guidance range even with those costs to be incurred this year," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us