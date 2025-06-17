PGA Tour names NFL's Brian Rolapp as CEO to succeed Commissioner Jay Monahan

The PGA Tour named top NFL executive Brian Rolapp its next chief executive officer to succeed current Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Monahan said he informed the board last year of his intention to step down in 2026 after a decade leading the organization.

As the NFL's Chief Media and Business Officer, Rolapp oversaw the league's commercial, broadcast and digital rights.

Monahan will begin to transition his day-to-day responsibilities to Rolapp and will step down at the end of 2026.

"We've found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I'm excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour," Monahan said in a statement.

In an open letter published on Tuesday, Rolapp talked about the respect he has for golf's history and rich traditions but said there is still work to do and incredible opportunities ahead.

Rolapp said after talking with players, board members and fans in recent months, he plans to focus on strengthening the Tour's commercial partnerships.

"Professional golf is evolving, as are the ways fans consume sports. My goal as CEO is to honor golf's traditions but not be overly bound by them," he said.

Over the course of Monahan's tenure as commissioner, he helped secure $1.5 billion in investment for the league, created equity opportunities for players and launched a Fan Forward initiative, according to a news release.

Yet, those efforts were often overshadowed by a pending merger with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The two announced their intention to merge in June 2023, but have yet to reach an agreement.

Rolapp, who was considered a top successor candidate for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, brings decades of experience in forging high-profile media partnerships.

The PGA Tour will be renewing its media rights agreements with key partners ahead of the current deal's expiration in 2030.

"Brian's appointment is a win for players and fans," said golf legend Tiger Woods in a statement. "He has a clear respect for the game and our players and brings a fresh perspective from his experience in the NFL."