‘Phantom hacker' scams that target seniors' savings are on the rise, FBI says

"Phantom hacker" scams are an evolution of tech support scams, a type of cybercrime.

Losses from tech support scams were up 40% as of August, the FBI said.

"Phantom hacker" scams often wipe out bank, savings, retirement and investment accounts, the FBI said.

There has been a nationwide increase in "phantom hacker" scams, a type of fraud "significantly impacting senior citizens," who often lose their entire bank, savings, retirement or investment accounts to such crime, according to the FBI.

As of August 2023, losses from tech support scams were up 40% during the same period in 2022, according to a recent FBI public service announcement. It didn't disclose the total dollar loss during that period.

Half the victims were over 60 years old and comprise 66% of the total financial losses, the FBI said.

Older adults have generally amassed a larger nest egg than younger age groups, and therefore pose a more lucrative target for criminals. Older adults are also "particularly mindful of potential risks to their life savings," Gregory Nelsen, FBI Cleveland special agent in charge, said in a statement.

"These scammers are cold and calculated," Nelsen said. "The criminals are using the victims' own attentiveness against them," he added.

How 'phantom hacker' scams operate

"Phantom hacker" crimes are multilayered.

Initially, fraudsters generally pose as computer technicians from well-known companies and persuade victims they have a serious computer issue such as a virus, and that their financial accounts may also be at risk from foreign hackers.

Accomplices then pose as officials from financial institutions or the U.S. government, who convince victims to move their money from accounts that are supposedly at risk to new "safe" accounts, under the guise of protecting their assets.

None of it is true.

"In reality, there was never any foreign hacker, and the money is now fully controlled by the scammers," according to a recent announcement by the FBI's Cleveland bureau.

About 19,000 victims of tech-support scams submitted complaints to the FBI between January 2023 and June 2023. Estimated losses totaled more than $542 million, the FBI said.

By comparison, there were about 33,000 total complaints and $807 million in losses in 2022, according to FBI data.

Tips for consumers to protect their money

The FBI offered five "don'ts" to help consumers sidestep this kind of fraud: