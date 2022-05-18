‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Released From Federal Prison and Into New York Halfway House

Martin Shkreli was released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania and into a Bureau of Prisons halfway house in New York to complete the rest of his criminal sentence for securities fraud.

Shkreli was dubbed the "Pharma bro" for smugly defending hiking the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim by more than 4,000% overnight in 2015.

Shkreli's release was noted in a Twitter post by a friend, who apparently picked him up from prison.

Notorious "Pharma bro" fraudster Martin Shkreli was released from a federal prison in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and into a U.S. Bureau of Prisons halfway house at an undisclosed location in New York to complete the rest of his criminal sentence, his lawyer said.

In a throwback to the days when Shkreli was one of the most prominent trolls on Twitter, a friend of his tweeted a photo of them together smiling in a car after his release, with the caption: "Picked up this guy hitchhiking. Says he's famous."

His friend was wearing a t-shirt featuring a photo of Shkreli smirking during testimony before Congress, with the words, "Free Shkreli" underneath it.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison," Shkreli wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday, referring to his ban from Twitter, which dates to his harassment of a female journalist in 2017.

Shkreli, a 39-year-old New York City resident who was convicted of securities fraud in 2017, previously was due to be released from the Allenwood low-security federal correctional institution on Sept. 14.

Shkreli was sentenced to 7 years in prison in March 2018. His release slightly more than four years after that sentencing reflects the credit he received for good behavior in prison, and for completing education and rehabilitation programs while locked up.

It also reflects the fact that Shkreli already had spent nearly six months in jail before he was sentenced. A federal judge revoked his release bond in September 2017, two months after his conviction, after he offered Facebook followers a $5,000 bounty for samples of Hillary Clinton's hair.

Shkreli's lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in a statement Wednesday, said, "I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed his prison sentence to be shortened."

"While in the halfway house I have encouraged Mr. Shkreli to make no further statement, nor will he or I have any additional comments at this time," Brafman said.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman said Shkreli was transferred to community confinement overseen by the agency's Residential Reentry Management Office.

"Community confinement means the inmate is in either home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house)," the spokesman said in a statement. "Mr. Shkreli's projected release date from the custody of the BOP is September 14, 2022. For safety and security reasons, we do not discuss any individual inmate's conditions of confinement to include transfers or release plans."

Shkreli gained national infamy in 2015 when his second pharmaceuticals company Vyera summarily raised the price of the lifesaving drug Daraprim by more than 4,000% overnight.

Shkreli earned the sobriquet "Pharma bro" for smugly defending that price increase, for insulting people on Twitter who called out his behavior, and for his purchase of a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million.

But his criminal conviction is unrelated to the price increase of that anti-parasite medication.

Shkreli was arrested in late 2015 on charges that accused him of defrauding investors at two hedge funds to found his first drug company, Retrophin. He also was charged with looting Retrophin to pay back investors at his hedge funds for losses that he had covered up.

He was convicted at trial in July 2017 in Brooklyn federal court of several charges in the case.

In January, a federal judge banned Shkreli for life from the pharmaceutical industry and ordered him to pay nearly $25 million in civil penalties for engaging in anticompetitive conduct to protect Vyera's profits earned from Daraprim.

Vyera paid $40 million to plaintiffs in that same case, which included the Federal Trade Commission and seven states, among them New York and California.