Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pictures show floods ravaging Central and Eastern Europe as death toll rises

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Properties are damaged as floodwaters rise following heavy rain on September 15, 2024 in Jesenik, Czech Republic.
Gabriel Kuchta | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries in Central and Eastern Europe including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria.
  • Thousands of people have been evacuated and several have been declared dead or missing.

Floods brought on by days of heavy rainfalls have been ravaging countries including Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and Austria, with thousands of people being evacuated as the death toll rises.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday said in a post on social media platform X, that was translated by CNBC, that two more people had died following floods in the country. This is in addition to a firefighter who died Sunday.

Over the weekend, Reuters also reported several deaths in Poland and Romania, while Czech media agency CTK reported one death and several missing people. CNBC could not immediately independently verify the reports.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic, said Sunday that more than 12,000 people had been evacuated from several towns and that firefighters had intervened in over 7,800 incidents since the flooding began. More rain was expected in coming days, Fiala added in a Google-translated post on X.

Elsewhere, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday announced that he had declared a "state of natural disaster" in response to the flooding, according to a translated social media post.

Pictures show the floods and their aftermath across Europe.

A torrent of water flows along the river Bela during heavy rain on September 14, 2024 in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
Gabriel Kuchta | Getty Images News | Getty Images
A torrent of water flows along the river Bela during heavy rain on September 14, 2024 in Mikulovice, Czech Republic.
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows the flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland.
Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images
This aerial photograph taken on September 15, 2024 shows the flooded village of Rudawa, southern Poland.
A car is submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland, on September 15, 2024.
Sergei Gapon | Afp | Getty Images
A car is submerged in water in a flooded street in Glucholazy, southern Poland, on September 15, 2024.
Local residents rescue an elderly person from the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi on September 14 2024.
Daniel Mihailescu | Afp | Getty Images
Local residents rescue an elderly person from the rising flood waters in the Romanian village of Slobozia Conachi on September 14 2024.
The Danube Canal overflows its banks in Vienna's city center on September 15, 2024.
Alex Halada | Afp | Getty Images
The Danube Canal overflows its banks in Vienna's city center on September 15, 2024.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us