Poet Amanda Gorman Tapped to Recite New Original Poem for Super Bowl LV

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet and breakout star of the Biden inauguration, has been tapped to give another national poetry reading before Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

The NFL announced that Gorman, who captured national audiences as the youngest ever inaugural poet with her piece "The Hill We Climb," will recite an original work as part of both the in-stadium pregame ceremony and the TV broadcast, reports Pro Football Talk.

The literary star will compose a piece to recognize three honorary game captains chosen by the NFL, who the league says are "symbolic of the thousands of health-care professionals, educators and veterans throughout our country who continue to care for, heal and support those in need during the pandemic."

Among the three honorary captains is Trimaine Davis, a school teacher in Gorman's native LA, who has worked to secure internet access and laptops for his students to access remote learning during the pandemic. Davis has also hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.

Suzie Dorner, a Covid ICU nurse at Tampa General Hospital, will also be recognized for her work during the pandemic. She lost two grandparents to coronavirus and has been serving the Tampa community for more than eight years.

And the third honorary captain is Marine veteran James Martin of Pittsburgh, who has helped connect more than 1,800 veterans and their families to one another virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and its livestreaming and video game events.

The NFL will permit 22,000 fans at the Super Bowl game in Tampa, Florida, this year, including 7,500 vaccinated local health care workers with free tickets. By contrast, just over 62,000 people attended the Super Bowl in Miami last year.

Gorman, who became the first National Youth Poet Laureate in 2017, was invited to President Biden's Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the request of first lady Jill Biden. In the week following her reading, she's received a wave of accolades from the American public, former presidents, national leaders and fellow artists alike.

Hours after her performance, Gorman tweeted that two of her forthcoming books, which aren't due out for months, were already listed at the top of Amazon charts. A lyrical children's book, "Change Sings: A Children's Anthem," and a poetry collection, "The Hill We Climb and Other Poems," release Sept. 21. A printed copy of her inauguration poem, "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country," comes out April 27.

Gorman recently signed with IMG Models to represent her for fashion and beauty endorsements worldwide, The Los Angles Times reports. She's also already announced her intention to run for president in 2036, the first election cycle she'll be old enough to do so.

