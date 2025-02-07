Private jets to million-dollar suites: How celebrities and CEOs watch the Super Bowl

Private jets to million-dollar sweets: How celebrities, actors and CEOs watch the Super Bowl--'cost is not an option'

When it comes to the biggest football game of the year, the rich and famous are ready to pay top dollar for a championship-caliber experience.

Instead of searching on StubHub — where the cheapest tickets for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are nearly $3,000 — the very wealthy turn to services like Confirmed360, which offers exclusive access to events including the Super Bowl.

"Our clients are a broad spectrum," Confirmed360 COO Jeff Poirier tells CNBC Make It. "It's everything from high net worth individuals to celebrities, actors and actresses, professional athletes, corporate CEOs, you name it."

These are customers for whom "cost is not an option." Last year Confirmed360 planned a $1.7 million itinerary for several clients who wanted to travel to Las Vegas for the big game.

"For these people that can really afford anything, they want something unique," Poirier says. "They don't just want a seat at the game."

This year suites at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome range in price from $500,000 to "upwards of $3 million depending on the size and location within the venue," Poirier says. Food in the suites includes New Orleans classics like Po' Boy sandwiches, alligator sausage and chicken and sausage gumbo, as well as sushi, steak and a seafood tower.

And while a ticket on StubHub only gets you into the stadium, Confirmed360's offering go well beyond admission.

"We can help take them on that journey from the time they leave their home to the time they get back home," Poirier tells CNBC Make It.

For some of the company's well-heeled clientele, that means coordinating private jet travel to New Orleans as well as setting them up in luxe hotels for the duration of their stay.

For customers who are willing to pay up, the company offers to arrange private dinners and hard-to-snag restaurant reservations, as well as access to exclusive parties hosted by the likes of Maxim and Diplo.

"We have access that isn't publicly available to exclusive dining experiences, parties that lead up to and occur after the Super Bowl," Poirier says. "We're able to both create and curate that experience with them."

On the ground, the company promises its customers 24/7 concierge service throughout the weekend to take care of their needs. When hotels are booked up, Confirmed360 has a network of private homes that it is able to set clients up in.

And while Confirmed360 is still fielding requests for this year's Super Bowl, the company is already busy planning for 2026 and beyond.

"We have clients where, when this game is over, they'll start reaching out to us about access for the next Super Bowl," he says. "Some people just want to experience the Super Bowl in a super premium way. It's like a bucket list item."

