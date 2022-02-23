Putin Says Russia ‘Always Open' to Diplomacy as West Hits Moscow With Sanctions

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. See below for the latest updates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Wednesday that Moscow is "always open" to diplomacy, but added that "Russia's interests and the security of its citizens are unconditional."

His speech came as countries all over the world continued to impose sanctions on Russia. Moscow on Monday ordered troops into eastern Ukraine after Putin said is country would officially recognize the independence of two self-declared republics in the region.

Australia announced new sanctions on Russian banks and individuals on Wednesday, while Japan said it would sanction the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ban the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds.

It followed moves from the U.K., the U.S. and the EU to sanction Russian oligarchs, banks, sovereign debt and energy.

Australia hits Russia with sanctions

Australia announced Wednesday that it was taking "immediate action" to sanction Russia over its activity in Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that the government would impose travel bans and targeted sanctions on eight members of Russia's Security Council.

They said the Russian Security Council "bears responsibility for the current phase of the invasion by providing policy advice and justification to President Putin's unilateral declaration recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic."

Australian individuals and businesses would no longer be able to do business with five banks — Rossiya Bank, Promsvyazbank, IS Bank, Genbank and the Black Sea Bank for Development and Reconstruction — and Australians would be prohibited from investing in Russian state development bank VEB.

Morrison and Payne said these moves were just the first phase of Australian sanctions on Russia, as the government remained "deeply concerned that Russia is escalating its aggression."

— Chloe Taylor

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia

Kyodo | via Reuters

Japan has hit Russia with sanctions over its recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and the deployment of Russian troops to Ukrainian territory.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday that his government would ban imports and exports to the two breakaway regions and prohibit the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan, local news agency Kyodo News reported.

Japan would also suspend visa issuance to individuals from the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyodo News.

— Chloe Taylor

Putin says Russia ‘always open’ to diplomatic solutions

In an address to the nation to mark Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is still open to diplomacy after ordering troops into eastern Ukraine.

"Our country is always open for a direct and honest dialogue, for searching [for] diplomatic solutions to the most complicated issues," he said in the speech early on Wednesday, according to Russian state media agency TASS.

However, Putin — who described NATO's military activity as an "existing challenge" — added that "Russia's interests and the security of its citizens are unconditional."

"That is why we will continue developing, upgrading the army and fleet, increasing their efficiency," he said.

— Chloe Taylor