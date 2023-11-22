Money Report

Quiz: Are you raising a resilient kid? Answer these 6 questions to find out

By Aditi Shrikant,CNBC

Malte Mueller | Fstop | Getty Images

You can't predict exactly what stressors your children will face as they grow up, but building up their resilience and independence can help them better navigate challenges in school or in their personal lives.

To do this, experts say parents need to deploy a mix of empathy and authority when communicating with their kids.

Take this quiz to see if how you respond in these day-to-day situations is helping to raise resilient children.

Click here for the quiz

