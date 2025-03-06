Rare Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant rookie jerseys expected to sell for $20 million at auction

Sotheby's is auctioning off Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant rookie jerseys.

Rare pieces of memorabilia from two of the National Basketball Association's biggest icons are hitting the auction block and are expected to sell for a combined $20 million.

Sotheby's announced on Thursday that it is putting up for auction Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant rookie jerseys that were worn during each of their first NBA games. The auction comes as rookie memorabilia has seen a recent surge in popularity and pricing.

"The historical weight of these two jerseys is difficult to overstate. They are as rare as they come," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectables, in a statement.

The jerseys will be available in separate lots beginning March 21.

The Jordan jersey was first worn Oct. 5, 1984, in Peoria, Illinois, where he played his first game for the Chicago Bulls in front of a crowd of just 2,000 people.

Sotheby's said jerseys from Jordan's rookie season are "unicorns" and rarely seen on the market.

Jordan ended up averaging 28.2 points per game that rookie season, earning him Rookie of the Year honors. He went on to win six NBA championships and has cemented his name as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Sotheby's expects the iconic jersey to fetch about $10 million.

A second lot is offering Bryant's first jersey from his 1996-97 rookie reason with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sotheby's said the rare jersey was worn during Bryant's first preseason and regular season games.

Bryant entered the NBA at just 18 years old and went on to win five NBA championships and two Finals MVP awards. He died in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020.

Bryant's jersey is also expected to sell in the $10 million range.

Sotheby's says rookie memorabilia has seen a recent uptick in demand among its customers. In October 2023, Victor Wembanyama's game-worn San Antonio Spurs jersey sold for $762,000, and in August 2022, a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sold for $12.6 million.

"Early rookie jerseys represent the genesis of an athlete's career. For collectors in search of true one-of-one treasures, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own iconic pieces of basketball history," said Wachter.