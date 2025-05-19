Ray Dalio says the risk to U.S. Treasuries is even greater than what Moody's is saying

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio said Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating does not take into account the risk of the federal government printing money to pay its debt.

Bond holders would suffer losses due to the depreciating value of the money they are getting paid, Dalio said.

"You should know that credit ratings understate credit risks because they only rate the risk of the government not paying its debt," Dalio said in a post on social media platform X.

"They don't include the greater risk that the countries in debt will print money to pay their debts thus causing holders of the bonds to suffer losses from the decreased value of the money they're getting (rather than from the decreased quantity of money they're getting)," the Bridgewater founder said.

Moody's on Friday cut the U.S. credit rating one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, citing the federal government's ballooning budget deficit and soaring interst payments on the debt. It was the last of the three major credit agencies to downgrade the U.S. from the highest possible rating.

U.S. stocks fell on Monday as the 30-year Treasury bond yield jumped to 4.995% and the 10-year note yield climbed to 4.521% in response to Moody's downgrade.

"Said differently, for those who care about the value of their money, the risks for U.S. government debt are greater than the rating agencies are conveying," Dalio said.