Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Rep. Al Green ejected from Trump speech after heckling president

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters

Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was ejected from the House of Representatives chamber Tuesday night after repeatedly heckling President Donald Trump as he gave a speech to a joint session of Congress.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Green was removed from the chamber at the order of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who warned the Texan several times to stop interrupting Trump.

Green, who represents a district from Houston, has previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After Green was ejected, Trump took aim the lawmaker's fellow Democrats, who listened to him in silence.

"I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do," Trump said.

"I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded," the president said. "And these people sitting right here will not clap will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements."

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

K-pop stocks defy South Korea's political and economic woes — as well as Trump tariff threats

news 41 mins ago

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor resigns after seven years of service

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us