Rep. Al Green ejected from Trump speech after heckling president

Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was ejected from the House of Representatives chamber Tuesday night after repeatedly heckling President Donald Trump as he gave a speech to a joint session of Congress.

Green was removed from the chamber at the order of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who warned the Texan several times to stop interrupting Trump.

Green, who represents a district from Houston, has previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump.

After Green was ejected, Trump took aim the lawmaker's fellow Democrats, who listened to him in silence.

"I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do," Trump said.

"I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded," the president said. "And these people sitting right here will not clap will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements."

