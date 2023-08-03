Money Report

Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis says he'll debate Gavin Newsom

By Emma Kinery,CNBC

Sergio Flores | AFP | Getty Images
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed Wednesday to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom live on Fox News.
  • "Absolutely. I'm game," DeSantis said when asked by Fox's Sean Hannity.
  • Hannity Wednesday said it would be "a policy-based debate" between the governors of opposing parties.
  • Newsom and DeSantis have previously sparred on issues ranging from guns to immigration.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed Wednesday to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, live on Fox News.

"Absolutely. I'm game," DeSantis said when asked by Fox's Sean Hannity. "Let's get it done. Just tell me when and where. We'll do it."

Hannity previously asked Newsom about the debate in a June interview. Newsom said he was "all in. Count on it." Asked in the interview if he'd debate DeSantis for two hours, Newsom proposed it be three.

Hannity Wednesday said it would be "a policy-based debate" between the governors of opposing parties.

Newsom and DeSantis have previously sparred on issues ranging from guns to immigration. The California governor in June told NBC News he was planning to investigate DeSantis for flying planes of migrants to California.

DeSantis is seeking the Republican nomination for president but has continued to lag in the polls behind former President Donald Trump.

