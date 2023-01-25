‘Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Out at Adult Swim, Hulu After Domestic Violence Charges

"Rick and Morty" co-creator and star Justin Roiland is facing felony charges of domestic violence, stemming from an alleged 2020 incident.

Hulu said Wednesday he would no longer work on the shows "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man."

Adult Swim, which airs "Rick and Morty," earlier cut ties with Roiland.

Entertainment companies are cutting ties with "Rick and Morty" co-creator and star Justin Roiland following revelations that he faces felony charges of domestic violence.

Hulu said Wednesday it will no longer work with Roiland, according to NBC News. He had an overall deal with the streamer and produced its animated series "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man."

Roiland was the co-creator and one of the leads of "Solar Opposites" as well as executive producer and voice actor for "Koala Man," which premiered earlier this year. Both shows are expected to continue without him and will recast his roles.

Hulu's announcement came soon after Adult Swim, which is owned by Cartoon Network, also cut ties with Roiland in connection to the charges. Roiland helped create the cable channel's popular animated series "Rick and Morty," which premiered in 2013. Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty.

The show will continue without his involvement. Roiland's voice roles will be recast, as well, said Marie Moore, the senior vice president of communications at Warner Bros. Discovery, according to NBC News.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit in Orange County, California. The charges stem from an alleged incident involving an woman Roiland was dating at the time.

Roiland is also out at Squanch Games, the video game company he co-founded in 2016. The company said in a statement it received Roiland's resignation last week.

CNBC reached out to Roiland's attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, on Wednesday afternoon. "We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," Welbourn previously wrote in a statement.

Roiland is due to return to court for another hearing April 27.