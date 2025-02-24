Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Robinhood says SEC dismissed crypto unit investigation in latest sign of easier regulation for industry

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

The Robinhood logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen against a computer screen displaying stock market graphs on Oct. 10, 2024.
Dominika Zarzycka | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission is dropping its investigation into Robinhood's crypto arm, the company revealed Monday.

Robinhood said it received a letter from the SEC's Enforcement Division Friday, detailing in a blog post that the agency has closed its investigation into the crypto business with no intention of moving forward with an enforcement action. The news comes three days after Coinbase similarly announced that the SEC has agreed to end its enforcement case against it.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, off their highs of the morning.

In May 2024, Robinhood received a notice warning that it could be charged for potential violation of securities law within its crypto unit after previously being subpoenaed for its cryptocurrency listings, custody and platform operations – despite "years of good faith attempts to work with the SEC for regulatory clarity including our well-known attempt to 'come in and register,'" Dan Gallagher, the company's chief legal, compliance and corporate affairs officer, said at the time.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Robinhood Crypto always has and will always respect federal securities laws and never allowed transactions in securities," he said in a statement Monday. "We appreciate the formal closing of this investigation, and we are happy to see a return to the rule of law and commitment to fairness at the SEC."

The SEC did not respond to a request for comment.

The SEC's dismissal of the Robinhood and Coinbase cases is an early sign of the regulatory sea change for the crypto industry promised by President Donald Trump during his election campaign. Despite the meteoric rise of the price of bitcoin under the previous administration, many crypto businesses saw it as low point due to the SEC's notorious regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto – as opposed to the creation of clear rules by which to operate – under the leadership of then chair Gary Gensler.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

This job interview tip was ‘eye opening' for an ex-Google exec—and helped her hire the best candidates

news 17 mins ago

Starbucks to lay off 1,100 corporate workers as sales sag

Nearly half of Robinhood's $672 million transaction-based revenue in the fourth quarter came from a 700% rise in revenue tied to crypto trading, as bitcoin rallied toward $100,000 for the first time ever on hopes of more favorable policies under Trump.

Shares have gained 38% so far in 2025.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us