Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Roblox Shares Slide After Company Reports Decline in Users and Their Spending

By Steve Kovach, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Roblox shares fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported a decline in users and their spending on the gaming platform in May.
  • The company said daily active users for May were 43 million, down 1% from the 43.3 million it reported for April.
  • Daily active users were up 28% from May 2020.

Roblox shares fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported a decline in users and their spending on the gaming platform in May.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The company said daily active users for May were 43 million, down 1% from the 43.3 million DAUs it reported for April. Still, DAUs were up 28% from May 2020. Roblox said average bookings per DAU are estimated to be between $5.02 and $5.09, which would be down as much as 3% from a year ago.

Money Report

Business 5 mins ago

Rising Oil Prices Put Fed's Jerome Powell in a Tough Spot Amid Inflation Worries, Jim Cramer Says

investing 20 mins ago

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Says Bitcoin Is Not the Only Cryptocurrency That Can Thrive

The company said its users spent 3.2 billion hours in the game in May and revenue is estimated to be between $149 million and $151 million.

Roblox's business relies on players buying digital items in the game, which is free to download and start playing. It's available on multiple platforms, including iPhones and Android devices, and is most popular with children and teenagers.

Roblox went public in a direct listing in March and has a market cap of more than $50 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyBreaking News: TechnologyVideo Games
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us