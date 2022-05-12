Russia Investing ‘Significant Effort' in Eastern Offensive; Zelenskyy Says Kremlin Defeat Is Obvious

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's strategic defeat is "already obvious," accusing the Kremlin's forces of trying to hide the truth with missle, air and artillery strikes.

His comments come as Russia is seen investing "significant effort" around the cities of Izium and Severodonetsk in a bid to achieve a breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, according to U.K. military intelligence.

A Russian soldier is due to stand trial on Friday for killing an unarmed Ukrainian citizen. It marks the first alleged war crime since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy nations gathered in northern Germany on Thursday for a three-day meeting centered on Russia's invasion.

Ukraine counteroffensive near Kharkiv starting to look similar to gains made in the west, think tank says

Ukraine's counteroffensive near the northeastern city of Kharkiv "is starting to look very similar to the counteroffensive that ultimately drove Russian troops away from Kyiv and out of western Ukraine entirely," the Institute for the Study of War has said in its latest assessment of the conflict.

The U.S. think tank said it is too soon to tell whether Russian forces will make a similar decision, however.

It added that Russian forces are likely to launch a ground offensive on or around Severodonetsk, an eastern city in the Luhansk Oblast, in the coming days.

Russian soldier to go on trial in first war-crimes case

A Russian soldier is scheduled to go on trial Friday in the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian, marking the first time since the start of the invasion that a member of the Russian military will be prosecuted for a war crime.

Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head through an open car window in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka. He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

Russia investing 'significant effort' in bid to achieve eastern Ukraine breakthrough, UK says

Russian forces are investing "significant effort" around the Ukrainian cities of Izium and Severodonetsk in an attempt to achieve a breakthrough toward the eastern regions of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence has said.

In its latest intelligence update, the U.K. ministry says the Kremlin's primary objective is to envelop Ukrainian forces in the Joint Forces Operation area, referring to the eastern line of contact between the separatist-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk.

It said Ukrainian forces had successfully prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, noting that such a maneuver is "highly risky" in a contested environment and speaks to the pressure Russian commanders are under to make progress in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia lacks courage to admit 'obvious' strategic defeat

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's strategic defeat is already obvious, saying in his nightly address that the Kremlin "simply lacks [the] courage to admit it."

Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of being "cowards," adding that they are seeking "to hide the truth behind missile, air and artillery strikes."

Russia's embassy in London was not immediately available to comment.

G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss Ukraine war, impact

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations gathered in northern Germany for a three-day meeting centered on Russia's war against Ukraine and the wider impact it is having around the world, particularly on food and energy prices.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the meeting's host, said the conflict already had become a "global crisis" because shipments of staple crops are stuck in Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter.

"Twenty-five million tons (27.5 million U.S. tons) of grain are currently blocked in Ukrainian ports, particularly Odesa," Baerbock said. "Grain that's food for millions of people around the world, and which is needed particularly urgently in African countries and the Middle East."

"That's why we are discussing how the grain blockade exerted by Russia can be unblocked, how we can get the grain out to the world," she added.

