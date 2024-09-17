Salesforce CEO describes new AI product's real-life use case in healthcare

At Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday about the real-life use cases for his company's new artificial intelligence product, "Agentforce," saying the technology can help overworked medical professionals.

"Our doctors and our nurses are just way burnt out after the pandemic," Benioff said. "We were able to do the scheduling and other aspects of the patient interaction, and we're going to resolve this doctor burnout issue."

Agentforce is a platform meant to automate certain functions, and Benioff has previously described how it helps clients like ADP, OpenTable, Wyndham and Wiley. For example, Benioff explained that Agentforce allowed publisher Wiley to complete extra work during its back to school busy season instead of having to hire temporary employees. Benioff said Agentforce can schedule MRIs and visits and answer basic questions about lab results, freeing up doctors' time to focus on less menial tasks.

Benioff claimed that Agentforce's capabilities are more advanced than other automated customer services functions that can lead to frustration.

"We can make those customers successful with their customers in these incredible new ways," he said. "And it's so much more than just — go away with the 'hit one for sales, hit two for service, hit three for marketing.' It's not about that."

