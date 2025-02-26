Salesforce misses on revenue, issues disappointing guidance

Salesforce beat on earnings for the quarter but missed on revenue.

The company's forecast also fell short of analysts' estimates.

Salesforce reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday and issued a forecast that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Here's how the company did in relation to LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: $2.78 adjusted vs. $2.61 expected

Revenue: $9.99 billion vs. $10.04 billion expected

Revenue increased 7.6% from a year ago in the quarter that ended Jan. 31, according to a statement. Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $1.75 per share, from $1.45 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

The top category of subscription and support revenue was service, at $2.33 billion. The figure was up about 8% and below the $2.37 billion consensus among analysts surveyed by Visible Alpha. In the sales category, Salesforce generated $2.13 billion in revenue, up 8% and also trailing Visible Alpha's consensus of $2.17 billion.

During the quarter, the company introduced its second-generation Agentforce artificial intelligence agent technology, which answers employee questions in the Slack team communications app.

Salesforce said it has completed over 3,000 paid deals involving Agentforce since October. Agentforce has gotten involved in 380,000 conversations through Salesforce's help website, with humans getting involved in 2% of cases, according to the statement.

The company called for $2.53 to $2.55 in adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter, with $9.71 billion to $9.76 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had anticipated adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share, with $9.9 billion in revenue.

For the 2026 fiscal year, Salesforce is targeting $11.09 to $11.17 in adjusted earnings per share on $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion in revenue, implying 7.4% growth. The LSEG consensus was for adjusted earnings per share of $11.18 on $41.35 billion in revenue.

As of Wednesday's close, Salesforce shares were down about 8% so far in 2025, while the S&P 500 index has gained about 1%.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

