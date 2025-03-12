Money Report

Salesforce pledges to invest $1 billion in Singapore over five years in AI push

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Marc Benioff, Chairman & CEO of Salesforce, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Salesforce on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1 billion in Singapore over the next five years.
  • The cloud software giant said Agentforce, its flagship AI offering, can help Singapore to "rapidly expand" its labor force in several key service and public sector roles at a time when the country is grappling with an aging population and declining birth rates.
  • Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board, welcomed Salesforce's investment, saying it will help to boost the country's efforts "to build a vibrant hub for AI innovation."

Salesforce on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1 billion in Singapore over the next five years.

The cloud software giant said the investment is designed to accelerate the country's digital transformation and the adoption of Salesforce's flagship AI offering Agentforce.

Salesforce is among the many technology companies hoping to boost revenue with generative AI features.

The company launched the newest version of Agentforce last month. It has previously described the system — which it says can tackle sophisticated questions in Salesforce's Slack communications app, based on all available data — as the first digital AI platform for enterprises.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is scheduled to speak at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE at around 9:25 a.m. Singapore time (9:25 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

"We are in an incredible new era of digital labor where every business will be transformed by autonomous agents that augment the work of humans, revolutionizing productivity and enabling every company to scale without limits," Benioff said in a statement.

"Singapore is at the forefront of this shift, and as the world's largest provider of digital labor through our Agentforce platform," he added.

Salesforce said Agentforce can help Singapore to "rapidly expand" its labor force in several key service and public sector roles at a time when the country is grappling with an aging population and declining birth rates.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

