Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Salesforce to acquire data management company Informatica in $8 billion deal

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

Salesforce Inc. signage during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Salesforce is acquiring cloud data management firm Informatica in an $8 billion deal.
  • Salesforce is paying $25 per share for holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock.

Salesforce announced Tuesday that it's buying cloud data management firm Informatica in an $8 billion deal to bolster the enterprise software giant's push into artificial intelligence.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of Salesforce were up about 1% in U.S. premarket trading. Informatica shares climbed about 6%.

"Truly autonomous, trustworthy AI agents need the most comprehensive understanding of their data," said Steve Fisher, Salesforce president and chief technology officer, in a release. "The combination of Informatica's advanced catalog and metadata capabilities with our Agentforce platform delivers exactly this."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Under the terms of the deal, holders of Informatica's Class A and Class B-1 common stock will receive $25 in cash per share, according to a press release announcing the deal.

Salesforce, which specializes in customer relationship management software, said that it would look to combine Informatica's data catalog, integration, governance, privacy and data management services with its agentic AI solution, dubbed Agentforce.

The deal will be funded through a combination of cash on Salesforce's balance sheet and new debt, the company said.

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

Trump administration moves to cut rest of Harvard contracts with federal government

news 52 mins ago

NPR sues Trump over executive order cutting federal funding

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us