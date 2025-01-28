Sam Altman touts OpenAI-Microsoft alliance, says next phase will be ‘better than anyone is ready for'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a picture of himself with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday and suggested their relationship is going well.

Altman wrote that the "next phase" of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"

Microsoft is OpenAI's top investor, but the companies have experienced increased tension recently and are now competing more directly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested on Tuesday that the relationship between his company and Microsoft is going strong.

Altman posted a picture with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on X, and wrote that the "next phase " of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"

The alliance between the companies has been riddled with tension of late, and Microsoft earlier this month lost its status as OpenAi's exclusive cloud provider.